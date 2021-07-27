Road work to resume through Bedford beginning Aug. 1

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced that work will resume to resurface 2.43 miles of Route 4009 (Richard Street) beginning Sunday, August 1.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, will resume work, on Route 4009 from Weber Lane to East Penn Street in Bedford Township and Bedford Borough, Bedford County.

Beginning, Sunday, August 1, the contractor will be completing milling and resurfacing work during the hours of 6 p.m and 5 a.m. Nighttime work will take place for approximately one week, weather depending. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. Minor delays up to 15 minutes are possible. Motorists should use caution when traveling in the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles and construction personnel moving within the work area.

Daylight work will also take place under flagging operations.

Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, new signage, and pavement markings.

All work on this $1.1 million project is expected to be completed by mid-September 2021.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.