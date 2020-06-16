Road work to create 6-mile delay through Somerset

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT has announced a northbound detour that will re-route traffic along Berlin Plank Road in Berlin and Somerset Boroughs.

The detour for the northbound traffic will begin on June 22, and will follow 219 north to the 281 exit. Then travel south on 281 towards Somerset to Route 31. Then travel east on Route 31.

Southbound traffic will still be able to access homes and businesses.

The detour will be in place until July 31, 2020.

Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing of 8.2 miles of roadway, shoulder and partial lane reconstruction, three structure rehabilitations, along with drainage, tree trimming, guiderail and sign upgrades.

All work is weather dependant.