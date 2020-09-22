Road work to begin in Cambria County through Johnstown and other areas

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT has announced that work will begin on Route 403 on Monday, September 28, in Upper Yoder Township, Ferndale Borough, and the City of Johnstown in Cambria County.

Starting Monday, the contractor will begin work on Route 403 in the area of Eisenhower Blvd. They will begin concrete island reconstruction. Work will take place under daylight traffic control. Other work that will also be taking place at this time is curb replacement on Route 403 between the Somerset County line and Moxham.

Minor delays are expected. Work is weather dependent.

Overall work on this project consists of pavement preservation work of approximately 4.2 miles of Route 403 in Cambria County from the Somerset County line to Route 56. Work includes milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guiderail upgrades, signing, traffic signal upgrades, ADA ramps, intersection improvements at Route 403 and Ohio Street intersection, concrete island reconstruction and other miscellaneous construction needed.

All work on this $4.1 million project is expected to be completed by September of 2021.