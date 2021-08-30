Road work to begin in Bedford County, early September

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will begin Tuesday, Sept. 7 to repair Route 3007 (Black Valley Road) slide area in Southampton Township.

The project will require a detour that will be placed from Sept. 7 to Oct. 15 depending on the weather. The roadway will be closed from Route 326 (Chanysville Road) to Route 3005 (Beans Cove Road). The 11.3- mile detour will follow Route 3007 (Black Valley Road), Route 326 (Chanysville Road) back to Route 3007 (Black Valley Road).

On Tuesday, the contractor will begin repair and remediation work on 400 feet of Route 3007 (Black Valley Road). The slope will be excavated 40 feet down and will utilize benching and embankment to allow reconstruction of the roadway at its original elevation.

Milling, paving, drainage and guide rail upgrades will also take place.