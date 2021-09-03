Road work in Huntingdon County to cause 19-mile detour

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a culvert replacement project will begin in Jackson Township, Friday, Sept. 10 over Harod Run.

During the project, a 19.5-mile detour will be in place for four days. The detour will follow Route 305, Route 26, Route 1029 (Charter Oak Road), to Mooresville, then back onto Route 305.

All work on the project is expected to be complete by early October, weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.