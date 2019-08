FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Microsurfacing on Tadpole Road was rescheduled for this week, Monday, August 5, through Thursday, August 8, 2019.

The project on Tadpole Road stretches from West Gatesburg Road to Marengo Road.

They are not expected to be there all four days, but the work depends on the weather.

The road will have one lane open at all times, but delays should be expected.

Questions can be directed to Ferguson Township Public Works at 814-238-4651.