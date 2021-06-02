Road work in Clearfield Co. to cause a detour

Road work in Clearfield County to cause delay.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A betterment project is scheduled for Route 153 (South Front Street) causing a detour to be in effect from Monday, June 7 to Friday, June 11.

Traffic from West Market is not permitted to turn onto Front Street while the detour is in effect. Traffic from East Market Street may turn onto Front Street but may not continue through the intersection onto West Market.

Traffic from West Market Street will follow a one-mile detour using Weaver and Nichols streets. Traffic from East Market Street will follow a detour using North Second, Nichols, and Weaver streets.

The right lane of Front Street will remain closed until further notice.