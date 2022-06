CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A roadway in College Township will be closed for two weeks.

A portion of Pike Street between Mount Nittany Road and Dale Street in the Village of Lemont will be closed beginning July 5. Road work will start in the area for an ongoing multi-million dollar project.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

A detour along Mount Nittany Road and Berry and Dale Streets will be in effect through the two-week period.