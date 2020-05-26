Road to close in Tyrone due to RR crossing maintenance

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT has announced a road closure in Tyrone beginning in June while maintenance is done to a railroad crossing by Norfolk Southern.

Johnson Hill Road/SR 4021 will be closed on June 1, 2020. The length of closure will depend on equipment or weather issues but is expected to be completed by June 8, 2020.

The road will reportedly be closed at the crossing and traffic will be detoured to State HWY 45 to Huntingdon Furnace Road to Eden Hill Road.

All drivers are asked to use caution through the area during the week.

Please note that this closure is in Huntingdon County, not Blair County.