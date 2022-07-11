JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday a roadway in Punxsutawney Borough will be temporarily closing to replace a railroad grade crossing.

A section of Route 119 will be closed starting Friday, July 15 between the intersections of Clark Street and Route 36 (Mahoning Street Colonel Drake Highway), according to PennDOT. A detour will be in place for drivers to use other sections of Route 119 (Pittsburgh – Buffalo Highway), Rikers Road and PA 36 (East Mahoning Street Colonel Drake Highway).

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad will reportedly be working to replace the crossing and plan to finish by Monday, July 18. The closure will be weather permitting.

More information on the road closure can be found on PennDOT’s website.