Road temporarily closed in Upper Yoder

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State route 271, Menoher Boulevard, in Upper Yoder area has been temporarily closed due to road conditions, according to Cambria county dispatch.

Cambria County dispatch says the road will remain closed until PennDOT can get the roadway clear. They ask everyone to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as the story will be updated as more details are discovered.