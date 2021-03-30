Road resurfacing to take place from Canoe Creek to Duncansville

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Tuesday announced Grannas Bros. Stone and Asphalt Co. Inc, of Hollidaysburg, will begin work on a nine-mile resurfacing project that will resurface various locations between Canoe Creek and Duncansville in Allegheny, Blair and Frankstown townships and Duncansville and Hollidaysburg Boroughs.

On Monday, the contractor will begin inlet replacements and pipe cleaning. They will also begin milling and paving operations of the roadway starting near Canoe Creek and will be working towards Duncansville.

Traffic will be controlled with long-term signing and flagging operations. Minor delays are possible, and motorists should watch for construction personnel and equipment within the work area.

Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, and sign upgrades.

All work on this $3 million project is expected to be completed by mid-July 2021. All work is weather-dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.