Road rage leads to shots fired with kids in car in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Snow Shoe man is facing charges after police say a road rage incident resulted in him firing roughly 16 shots from a handgun while his children were in the back seat.

Jerry Bradley, 30, of Snow Shoe, was arrested Thursday night after state police say he fired up to 16 rounds from a 9 mm pistol after he claimed someone sped past him on the road past his house. The victim stated that she was behind Bradley and going 15-20 MPH when he turned into his residence. She said she honked the horn and saw him get out of his vehicle with a handgun.

A witness in a third car reported that Bradley stepped out in the road in front of them and demanded the first car come back to his house.

Jerry Bradley, 30

The victim told police that about 10 minutes later, Bradley came out from a grassy area in his vehicle and followed them home. The victim said that’s when he shot off roughly 9 rounds.

When talking with troopers, they report Bradley was drinking and smelled like burnt marijuana. Bradley reportedly admitted to firing approximately 16 shots after he went to the woman’s house so she could apologize to him. He consented to police searching his car for the gun where they reportedly found a container with marijuana, and the gun behind the passenger seat.

Bradley reportedly told police he had his children in his car during both incidents.

Bradley is facing felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and DUI. He remains in the Centre County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.