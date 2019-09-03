Road Rage in Everett leads to driver going to hospital

EVERETT, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Bedford are looking for information after a road rage incident left a man seriously injured in the hospital.

The incident occurred on Sept 1, shortly after 10 p.m. on Lincoln Highway around Mile Level. The incident ended on the off-ramp to Everett.

An older model truck, possibly dark in color, began to tailgate another vehicle and cut them off at the off-ramp when two men then got out of the truck.

Police say an altercation between them and two men in the other car happened and the men got back in the truck and took off through Everett.

The driver of the other vehicle was eventually taken to the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information to please call them at 814-623-6133.