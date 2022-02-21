Road in Blair County closed as crews repair power lines

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Vehicles will not be permitted to travel between Locke Mountain Road and River Road in Frankstown Township until 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 21.

The roads will be closed as crews repair high tension power lines, according to Blair County 911. Only emergency crews will be allowed to travel along the closed road.

Blair County 911 said the reason for the power line repairs is unknown.