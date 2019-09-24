UPDATE: Stolen road equipment recovered after suspect turns himself in

UPDATE: Logan Township Police have reported that the suspect has turned himself in and the line painter has been recovered.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County Crime Solvers is looking for a stolen line painter that was taken from a work area September 18.

Logan Township Highway Department reported the painter was taken from their work area at 17th Street and McMahon Road, the Lowe’s/Aldi intersection, while they were on break at another location.

It’s reported the theft happened between 9-9:15 a.m. and the line painter is worth over $3,600. It’s a walk-behind Graco Line-Lazer 3400 Series, Serial number BA10303.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers of Blair County at 814-695-7555.