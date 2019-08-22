Road Dawgs hosting annual Sepp Motorcycle Ride

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Road Dawgs Motorcycle Club is holding its annual Trooper Sepp Memorial Ride this weekend.

The run started in honor of Sepp, who was shot and killed while on duty back in 2002.

This year, proceeds will go to the family of State Trooper Donald Brackett of Bucks County who died this May.

Registration is $20 for drivers and $15 for passengers. The ride will begin at Zepka Harley Davidson, where food and beverages will be provided.

Richland Police Detective, Kevin Gaudlip, says it wouldn’t be possible without the community’s help.

“We appreciate the community’s support and the motorcycle community’s support in helping us to be able to provide assistance to law enforcement in need.”

The ride will conclude at the Nanty Glo Fire Department where a meal is included with registration.

Registration starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the ride officially begins at 1 p.m.