Road construction taking place near Elk County airport

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers in Elk County will need to watch out for more construction happening near an area airport.

Crews will reconstruct Airport Road at the St. Marys Airport from the intersection of South Michael Road to the intersection of Piper Road. All are expected to start Monday, May 3.

If you’re heading through this area, expect to see single-lane closures and changing traffic patterns. Work on this project is scheduled to continue until July.

