(WTAJ) — Construction of replacement guard rails along Interstate 80 and Interstate 99 expected to cause closures.

Work is expected to begin next Monday, March 23rd.

Crews will be located in Clinton County and will extend to Centre and Clearfield counties.

Construction is expected to take place between the 96 and 194-mile markers.

There will be additional work between the 55 and 85-mile markers on I-99 in Centre County.