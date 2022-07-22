CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A road will be closed in Sidman starting Tuesday in order for needed work to be done on a railroad.

The closure will take place on Mill Road (Route 160) between Plummer Road and Locust Street from approximately July 26 at 7 a.m. to July 27 at 7 p.m. Northfolk Sothern Railroad said the length of the closure will depend on the track time and/or equipment or weather-related issues.

Work will consist of replacing railroad ties and repaving. Traffic control will be provided by Roadsafe Traffic Systems.