UPDATE: The road has been reopened.

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Route 255 (Bennetts Valley Highway) is closed at the 255/948 intersection in Fox Township, Elk County, and the 255/153 intersection in Huston Township, Clearfield County due to an active Law Enforcement incident.

Motorists are asked to find an alternative route.

Stick with WTAJ news for the latest information.