Road closed as crews battle building fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–Crews are on-scene of an active building fire in Cambria County, according to Cambria County dispatch.

The call went out at 4:18 p.m. and crews arrived at the 500 block of Goucher Street. Currently, the street is closed as crews battle the fire, according to Cambria County dispatch.

There are numerous crews on the scene.

Dispatch confirmed that there are no injuries.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as the story will be updated as more details are revealed.