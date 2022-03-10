HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Little Juniata River Association (LJRA) will hold its 17 Annual Riverbank Clean-up in April.

Each year, the LRJA will lead more than 200 volunteers including scouts, church groups and office groups in a stream bank clean-up. There will also be drinks and Tasty Kake treats served by LRJA volunteers along with gloves, bags and vests.

On Saturday, April 9 at 9 a.m. volunteers are asked to meet at the Spruce Creek United Methodist Church parking lot to clean up stream banks and pull-offs from Bellwood to Barree.

There is another meeting point at the New Pig parking lot near Tipton for those that want to clean up riverbanks from Tyrone to Altoona.

Volunteers are told to dress for the weather because the clean-up will be held rain or shine.

Anyone interested can visit their website for additional information.