River Mountain Retreat is open in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After years of planning, a new retreat in Bedford county is open for people to relax and unwind.

River Mountain Retreat just opened its doors this past Thursday and had a completely booked weekend. The unique space allows you to escape into nature without the hassle of packing up a tent or hauling a camper.

A family came up with this idea several years ago when they caught themselves in the office more than doing what they love… being outdoors. This retreat is built to accommodate vacation and work.

One visitor, Nadim van de Fliert, experienced that first hand this weekend when he traveled here from Washington D.C. “I can be productive with work hop on a meeting, zoom meeting, calls, wake up early and go to yoga in the forest on the yoga desks, ” Van De Fliert said.

The retreats 150 acres of land offer many different experiences including yoga, hiking, campfires and so much more.

River Mountain executive director, Liz Buhrman lives on-site and she is excited to share this experience with other people. “What I think is really cool about a place like this is the spontaneous opportunities that present themselves,” Buhrman said.

The retreat is open year-round and the owners tell us they hope to expand in the future.