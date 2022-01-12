Rite Aid locations hosting ‘Family Immunization Days’

An eight-year-old child receives a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Northwest Community Church in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Pfizer is adding an extra dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for babies and preschoolers enrolled in a study of the shots. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced, Friday, Dec. 17, they were adding a third dose to the study after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn’t have as strong an immune response as expected. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Rite Aid in Johnstown is one of several locations participating in Family Immunization Days throughout January.

COVID-19 and flu shots will be administered for free. The Rite Aid on 407 Central Ave. in Johnstown will be participating. You can schedule an appointment online.

DATES AND TIMES

  • Wednesdays, January 12th , 19th & 26th from 2pm – pharmacy closing
  • Saturdays, January 15th and 22nd from 10am – 3pm

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

  • Children ages 5+ can get a COVID-19 shot
  • Children 12+ can get a booster shot at least 5 months after 2nd dose of initial series*
  • Adults can get their initial shots or a booster if eligible
  • Children and adults can also get a flu shot if eligible in your state

Any children age 5-17 must be accompanied by an adult, according to Rite Aid.

OTHER PA LOCATIONS

Store #01514
404 THIRD STREET             
CALIFORNIA, PA 15419

Store #11143
3807 LINCOLN HIGHWAY         
DOWNINGTOWN, PA 19335

Store #10966
314 EAST PITTSBURGH STREET   
GREENSBURG, PA 15601

Store #03447
126 W. MAIN STREET           
GROVE CITY, PA 16127

Store #04840
1000 NORTH CHURCH STREET     
HAZLETON, PA 18201

Store #00246
337 WEST CHOCOLATE AVENUE    
HERSHEY, PA 17033

Store #04676
407 CENTRAL AVENUE           
JOHNSTOWN, PA 15902

Store #10998
165 BUTLER ROAD              
KITTANNING, PA 16201

Store #07772
LIMERICK CROSSING SC          
LIMERICK, PA 19468

Store #1108
556 UNION STREET             
LUZERNE, PA 18709

Store #17783
7036 WERTZVILLE ROAD         
MECHANICSBURG, PA 17050

Store #10908
5990 UNIVERSITY BLVD STE30   
MOON TOWNSHIP, PA 15108

Store #00216
6 BOCHICCHIO BOULEVARD       
MOSCOW, PA 18444

Store #11116
3599 WEST CHESTER PIKE       
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA 19073

Store #07880
277 DEKALB PIKE              
NORTH WALES, PA 19454

Store #11139
6515 CASTOR AVENUE           
PHILADELPHIA, PA 19149

Store #01936
2017-2023 SOUTH BROAD STREET         
PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148

Store #02587
3260 NORTH BROAD STREET      
PHILADELPHIA, PA 19140

Store #01941
7401 OGONTZ AVENUE           
PHILADELPHIA, PA 19138

Store #10954
1125 FREEPORT ROAD           
PITTSBURGH, PA 15238

Store #02545
1001 JEFFERSON AVENUE        
WASHINGTON, PA 15301

Store #07825
201 DEVINE DRIVE             
WEXFORD, PA 15090

Store #04004
2108 MACARTHUR ROAD          
WHITEHALL, PA 18052

Store #07886
115 LEADER HEIGHTS ROAD      
YORK, PA 17403

