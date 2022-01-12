Rite Aid locations hosting ‘Family Immunization Days’

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Rite Aid in Johnstown is one of several locations participating in Family Immunization Days throughout January.
COVID-19 and flu shots will be administered for free. The Rite Aid on 407 Central Ave. in Johnstown will be participating. You can schedule an appointment online.
DATES AND TIMES
- Wednesdays, January 12th , 19th & 26th from 2pm – pharmacy closing
- Saturdays, January 15th and 22nd from 10am – 3pm
WHO IS ELIGIBLE?
- Children ages 5+ can get a COVID-19 shot
- Children 12+ can get a booster shot at least 5 months after 2nd dose of initial series*
- Adults can get their initial shots or a booster if eligible
- Children and adults can also get a flu shot if eligible in your state
Any children age 5-17 must be accompanied by an adult, according to Rite Aid.
OTHER PA LOCATIONS
Store #01514
404 THIRD STREET
CALIFORNIA, PA 15419
Store #11143
3807 LINCOLN HIGHWAY
DOWNINGTOWN, PA 19335
Store #10966
314 EAST PITTSBURGH STREET
GREENSBURG, PA 15601
Store #03447
126 W. MAIN STREET
GROVE CITY, PA 16127
Store #04840
1000 NORTH CHURCH STREET
HAZLETON, PA 18201
Store #00246
337 WEST CHOCOLATE AVENUE
HERSHEY, PA 17033
Store #04676
407 CENTRAL AVENUE
JOHNSTOWN, PA 15902
Store #10998
165 BUTLER ROAD
KITTANNING, PA 16201
Store #07772
LIMERICK CROSSING SC
LIMERICK, PA 19468
Store #1108
556 UNION STREET
LUZERNE, PA 18709
Store #17783
7036 WERTZVILLE ROAD
MECHANICSBURG, PA 17050
Store #10908
5990 UNIVERSITY BLVD STE30
MOON TOWNSHIP, PA 15108
Store #00216
6 BOCHICCHIO BOULEVARD
MOSCOW, PA 18444
Store #11116
3599 WEST CHESTER PIKE
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA 19073
Store #07880
277 DEKALB PIKE
NORTH WALES, PA 19454
Store #11139
6515 CASTOR AVENUE
PHILADELPHIA, PA 19149
Store #01936
2017-2023 SOUTH BROAD STREET
PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148
Store #02587
3260 NORTH BROAD STREET
PHILADELPHIA, PA 19140
Store #01941
7401 OGONTZ AVENUE
PHILADELPHIA, PA 19138
Store #10954
1125 FREEPORT ROAD
PITTSBURGH, PA 15238
Store #02545
1001 JEFFERSON AVENUE
WASHINGTON, PA 15301
Store #07825
201 DEVINE DRIVE
WEXFORD, PA 15090
Store #04004
2108 MACARTHUR ROAD
WHITEHALL, PA 18052
Store #07886
115 LEADER HEIGHTS ROAD
YORK, PA 17403
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.