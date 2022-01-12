Rite Aid locations hosting ‘Family Immunization Days’

An eight-year-old child receives a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Northwest Community Church in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Pfizer is adding an extra dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for babies and preschoolers enrolled in a study of the shots. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced, Friday, Dec. 17, they were adding a third dose to the study after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn’t have as strong an immune response as expected. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Rite Aid in Johnstown is one of several locations participating in Family Immunization Days throughout January.

COVID-19 and flu shots will be administered for free. The Rite Aid on 407 Central Ave. in Johnstown will be participating. You can schedule an appointment online.

DATES AND TIMES

Wednesdays, January 12th , 19th & 26th from 2pm – pharmacy closing

Saturdays, January 15th and 22nd from 10am – 3pm

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

Children ages 5+ can get a COVID-19 shot

Children 12+ can get a booster shot at least 5 months after 2nd dose of initial series*

Adults can get their initial shots or a booster if eligible

Children and adults can also get a flu shot if eligible in your state

Any children age 5-17 must be accompanied by an adult, according to Rite Aid.

OTHER PA LOCATIONS

Store #01514

404 THIRD STREET

CALIFORNIA, PA 15419

Store #11143

3807 LINCOLN HIGHWAY

DOWNINGTOWN, PA 19335

Store #10966

314 EAST PITTSBURGH STREET

GREENSBURG, PA 15601

Store #03447

126 W. MAIN STREET

GROVE CITY, PA 16127

Store #04840

1000 NORTH CHURCH STREET

HAZLETON, PA 18201

Store #00246

337 WEST CHOCOLATE AVENUE

HERSHEY, PA 17033

Store #04676

407 CENTRAL AVENUE

JOHNSTOWN, PA 15902

Store #10998

165 BUTLER ROAD

KITTANNING, PA 16201

Store #07772

LIMERICK CROSSING SC

LIMERICK, PA 19468

Store #1108

556 UNION STREET

LUZERNE, PA 18709



Store #17783

7036 WERTZVILLE ROAD

MECHANICSBURG, PA 17050

Store #10908

5990 UNIVERSITY BLVD STE30

MOON TOWNSHIP, PA 15108

Store #00216

6 BOCHICCHIO BOULEVARD

MOSCOW, PA 18444

Store #11116

3599 WEST CHESTER PIKE

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA 19073

Store #07880

277 DEKALB PIKE

NORTH WALES, PA 19454

Store #11139

6515 CASTOR AVENUE

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19149

Store #01936

2017-2023 SOUTH BROAD STREET

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148

Store #02587

3260 NORTH BROAD STREET

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19140

Store #01941

7401 OGONTZ AVENUE

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19138

Store #10954

1125 FREEPORT ROAD

PITTSBURGH, PA 15238

Store #02545

1001 JEFFERSON AVENUE

WASHINGTON, PA 15301

Store #07825

201 DEVINE DRIVE

WEXFORD, PA 15090

Store #04004

2108 MACARTHUR ROAD

WHITEHALL, PA 18052

Store #07886

115 LEADER HEIGHTS ROAD

YORK, PA 17403