Rite Aid announces new local COVID testing sites

Super-high magnification of coronavirus particles (like the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic) spread through tiny droplets of liquid (aerosols) floating through the air. Illustration for means of transmission: droplet and aerosolized infection.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Rite Aid drug store chain announced on Thursday that it will be opening 39 additional, no-charge COVID-19 drive-through testing sites on Friday, September 25, including two sites in Altoona and Johnstown.

Each site will use self swab tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate through the store’s drive-through window.

All adults 18 and older are eligible for testing with and without symptoms as long as they register on their website.

Rite Aid also offers seasonal flu shots at all of its pharmacy locations as well, and encourages the importance of early vaccinations as the flu season and the pandemic converge.