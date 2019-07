MARTINSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An expansion is in the works at an area business.

Ritchey’s Dairy in Martinsburg is known for its production of Milk, Ice Cream and Iced Tea.

Now, the company is adding more than 7,600 square feet for additional dry and cold storage.

The project is being funded by a $760,000 dollar loan through the Altoona-Blair County Development Corporation.