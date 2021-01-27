Ritchey’s Dairy new ice cream flavor stirs up attention

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An ice cream shop that’s been around since 1940 is serving up some attention with a new flavor.

Ritchey’s Dairy, located at 2130 Cross Cove Rd in Martinsburg, is adding a touch of summer to these cold winter days with banana cream pie.

The ice cream has chopped up bananas and a swirl of graham cracker crumbs swirled through it.

The general manager said they just want to give their customers something to be happy about.

“We don’t sell as much ice cream in the winter so we can maybe experiment a little bit and try some different flavors that we haven’t tried before,” general manager, Andrew Ritchey said.

Their banana cream pie, along with other ice cream options is also available in local grocery stores.