Rita’s postpones free water ice on 1st day of spring

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — While Rita’s water ice is relatively newer to our viewing area, free water ice on the 1st day of Spring has been a long-standing tradition of the Eastern PA company.

Rita’s took to social media on Sunday afternoon and announced that the yearly tradition will be postponed until further notice.

Amid the precautions the country is taking for the COVID-19 virus, including social distancing, Rita’s decided to postpone the event after the CDC began to highly recommend keeping any crowds/events to under 50 people.

The company says their shops will be open: “Right now our doors are still open and we’d love nothing more than to be the pick-me-up that brightens your day and serve up treats that put a smile on your face. We are committed to providing a clean and safe environment for our guests and team members. Please check with your local Rita’s for daily operating hours as it may vary by community. “