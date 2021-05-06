Rita’s offering free treats for nurses, May 6

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard celebrate National Nurses Week with free treats on May 6.

Today, in Altoona until 9 p.m. and Bedford until 8 p.m. all locations will be offering a small-sized menu item for free to nurses to showcase the companies appreciation and gratitude for “everything they do,” as per their Facebook post.

Guests will need to show their hospital I. D or badge before receiving their order.