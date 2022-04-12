CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Gas prices, food, and groceries are some of the main things we’ve seen impacted by rising costs and inflation. On Tuesday, The Department of Labor announced inflation reached a 40 year high in March, up 8.5%. These rising costs are impacting families trying to put food on the table, as well as small businesses, like Leyo’s Supermarket in Coalport, whose staff say inflation has put a strain on them to try to keep their shelves full.

“You don’t know what you’re going to sell, and you don’t know what you’re going to pay for either,” said Joseph Leyo, CEO of Leyo’s Inc.

The main problem Leyo notes are supply chain issues. While all deliveries to Leyo’s Supermarket typically still arrive on time, many of them arrive just over half full.

“A lot of the grocery items we get about 60% of what we order. Fortunately, we keep getting different things on different days, so we’ve been able to keep our shelves in pretty good shape. But that seems to be the big issue,” Leyo said.

This has forced the supermarket to raise prices almost daily, as supplies come, or don’t come in.

“The worst part is prices are going up so fast and so terribly, it’s affecting everybody,” said Bob Dotts, the office manager of Leyo’s Supermarket.

Currently, employees say the biggest increases they are seeing are in the chicken, meats, and dairy departments.

“The dairy department is a lot higher than it was last year at this time. Sometimes stuff seems like it goes up weekly,” said Bob Dotts.

With Easter weekend days away, the strain of these rising costs is being felt on customers’ wallets as they try to find everything they need. But with this problem is only expected to continue to get worse in the coming months, the Leyo family, who have owned this family supermarket since the 1950s are worried about keeping up with the demand. Another employee told WTAJ that at this time, they are not being charged for a gas tax from the delivery company out of North Carolina that sends them items three times a week. They do expect that could change soon, which would increase costs again.

“It’s troubling, we just wonder where we’re going to go and how long we’re going to merchandise and how long we’re going to be able to keep our shelves stocked,” Joseph Leyo

said.