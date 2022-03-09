PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ)– Prices are skyrocketing to astronomical numbers for heating oil in homes and with temperatures getting below freezing, many families are in need of more heat, but the cost is becoming difficult for both residents and heating companies.

David Kountz and his wife have been in the oil business for 15 years and just three years ago they started their own business, Kelli’s Oil. They are now serving thousands of households in the Patton and surrounding areas. Seeing the drastic rise in fuel prices has become disheartening for him and his customers.

“It makes it real hard to do business and it makes real hard to tell people the price,” said Kountz. “Like we know they can’t afford it and it’s just sickening.”

Kountz says the rise in prices has made this by far the most difficult winter that he has encountered.

“It’s not moving slightly like it did in the past,” Kountz said. “It’s taking 30 cent, 50 cent jumps at a time and now I can’t even buy it for what I quoted someone.”

With prices jumping like that, customers are understandably upset, but the oil and heating companies have no control over the prices. Due to that Kountz is doing his best to work with customers to help them out.

“We don’t have a minimum now for delivery. We’re trying to bring what people can afford. It cost more to get it to them, but we’re still trying to operate where we can afford to keep going.”

If anyone is struggling with their heating bill, you can enroll in the program LIHEAP which is run by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

“If someone is in crisis and crisis meaning they are within 14 days of running out of fuel, what will happen is we will have the oil delivery made and then the oil company will actually bill us after the fact,” said Kathy Buhrig, the Director Of Bureau Policy for the Pennsylvania Department Of Human Services.