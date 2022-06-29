ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A day of basketball games in Altoona will be helping youth in our area and give back to the community.

HoopsFest is scheduled to take place in downtown Altoona on Saturday, July 23. This slam dunk event will benefit the Joshua House, Arrows Christian Academy, and Center City Church City Blessings Outreach.

Anyone wanting to play can register a team and select the division they wish to play in. Divisions consist of Adults, boys and girls and have several sub categories. Registration costs $150 per team and the deadline to register is Friday, July 15.

The event is meant to be a fun and family friendly with rules set to provide best experience for everyone. The theme for this years’ HoopsFest is “Rise Up!” encouraging everyone to become the person they were created to be.

More information about the event can be found on the Hoopsfest website or on their Facebook page.