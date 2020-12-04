Ripken Projects delivers meals to Centre County residents

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County YMCA says it’s time to be there for your neighbors. The organization is looking for volunteers to help with its Ripken Project which delivers food to those who cannot make it to the YMCA’s food distributions.

As COVID-19 concerns rise, Moshannon Valley branch director, Mel Curtis, says it’s important to reach those who cannot leave their homes.

The projects name was inspired by his family dog who unexpectedly passed away on Black Friday.

“Family pets are always there for the family. They’re happy to see you come home…. they’re always with you. And I think that now’s the time we need something like this where we can step up and be this example,” says Curtis.

Curtis says they’re looking for volunteers to cover all of Centre County.