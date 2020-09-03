Rightfully Hers exhibit comes to local libraries

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Libraries across Blair County are celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.

The pop-up exhibit, Rightfully Hers, can be found in the Altoona, Hollidaysburg, and Williamsburg public libraries.

Each of the four panels of the exhibit tells a different part of how women voting rights came to be and its impact today.

“This exhibit demonstrates an important part of our history and the evolution of women’s rights through the last century,” Executive Director at Altoona Area Public Library, Jennifer Knisely said.

The exhibit will be kept up through the end of September.