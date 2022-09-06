CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6 that six Cambria County projects will receive funding.

The projects are being funded through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Recreation and Conservation grant program. In total Cambria County is receiving $1,145,000 for those six different projects.

“All told, 330 projects statewide are being funded through a $90 million investment, part of which was made possible by the 2022-23 state budget,” Rigby said. “I’m especially happy to see grants awarded to the three Johnstown projects, as the city continues to make great strides in its effort to improve recreational opportunities.”

The six projects are as follows:

City of Johnstown – $150,500 for rehabilitation of Minersville Park. Work to include renovation of basketball court; construction of pedestrian walkway, pavilion and stormwater management measures; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, fencing and lighting; ADA access and landscaping.

Community Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center – $115,000 for development of Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Community Park in Johnstown. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkways and pavilion; installation of utilities and lighting; ADA access and landscaping.

Conemaugh Valley Conservancy – $475,000 for development of Inclined Plane Riverfront Park in Johnstown. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkways and boat launch on Stoneycreek River, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

Ashville Borough – $70,000 for rehabilitation of Ashville Park. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkway and pavilion; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access and landscaping.

Lorain Borough – $265,000 for rehabilitation and further development of Veterans Memorial Park. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkways, amphitheater, parking area and stormwater management measures; installation of disc golf and utilities; ADA access and landscaping.

Summerhill Borough – $70,000 for rehabilitation of Freedom Park. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkway and pavilion, ADA access and landscaping.

Additional funding sources for the grants include the Keystone Fund, which is generated from a portion of the realty transfer tax; the Environmental Stewardship Fund; the ATV/Snowmobile Fund generated through fees for licenses; and federal monies.