Rifle stolen from Huntingdon County residence, state police investigate

Local News

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a theft of a firearm that occurred on Aug. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m in Huntingdon County.

Police responded to Gap Lane in Franklin Township for a report that a Remington model 700 was stolen from the residential area. A Fieldmaster MFG by Remington Arms 700 Remington Model 700 Cal. with a black synthetic stock and blue barrel valued at $630 was stolen.

Anyone with information about the stolen firearm is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police out of Huntingdon at (814)-627-3161.

