Ridgway’s Summit Lodge and Grill to reopen this weekend under new ownership

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A longstanding favorite restaurant in the Ridgway community will reopen its doors this weekend under new ownership.

The Summit Lodge and Grill shut its doors earlier this year, in January 2021, but after being acquired by new owner Mary Samick recently the restaurant will re-open at 11 a.m. Saturday morning and celebrate their return. The Summit Lodge and Grill will later welcome DJ Chin to perform from 8-midnight. The kitchen will close at 10 p.m.

On Saturday, and for the first few weeks, Samick said the restaurant will reopen with a more condensed menu. It will be focused around the Summit’s famous wings, pizza, and burgers, but she does add they will expand to other sandwiches and dinners starting in 2022.

They currently are remodeling the inside ahead of Saturday’s grand re-opening and have plans to introduce some new things to make the new summit lodge unique, while also keeping some of the restaurant’s previous staples.

“We are going to introduce some live music in here on Sunday afternoons. They always had karaoke Friday nights, and we’ll be bringing that back in January. But we’re going to start a Sunday afternoon live music act as well. So we’re hoping that will bring a new twist to things,” Mary Samick said.

The summit lodge and Grill is still accepting a few employee positions to help out for anyone that may be interested. Those interested can contact the restaurant through their Facebook page, or by calling the restaurant.