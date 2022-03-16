ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Ridgway firemen’s parade is set to return this summer, after being canceled for the past two years. The parade will happen on Saturday, June 25 as part of the weeklong carnival in Ridgway from June 20-25. The fire department says there will be some changes to the parade from previous years as it will not feature the usual fire truck judging contest. As well as not having any prizes for the parade.

Despite these changes, Frank Quattrone, the organizer of the Firemen’s Parade is inviting fire departments from across the area to participate. Area businesses, organizations, and sports teams are also expected to participate in the parade, which starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.

“People would like to see the parade come back,” Quattrone said. “The parade has always been a highlight of our community on Saturday, [as Saturday] is the last day of our carnival. And the parade has always been one of the things that everyone looks forward to.”

The firemen’s parade is put on in large part thanks to fundraising events the fire department hosts throughout the year, and with the help of public donations. One of those events includes their annual Gun Bash, which will be held on Saturday, March 26.

More information about the 2022 firemen’s parade is available on the fire department’s website.