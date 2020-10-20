Ridgway to hold Children’s Halloween parade before Trick-or-Treat

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ridgway Lions Club has announced that they will be hosting the Annual Children’s Halloween Parade on Oct. 31.

Children should be dressed in custom and the line up will begin at 3 p.m. in front of the Courthouse Annex. The children will proceed along Main Street with a police car to lead the parade, children parade, a fire truck, the Pet Parade and an Ambulance to follow at the end of the parade.

When the children finish the Parade, they will enjoy free hot dogs and soda on Court Street courtesy of the Lions Club.

Please Note: Court street will be closed. After the parade, children can then participate in the Borough Trick or Treat from 5-7 p.m.