Ridgway Seniors surprised with parade, delivery of cap and gowns

RIDGWAY, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today in Elk County, seniors at Ridgway High School got a nice surprise.

Volunteers from the school and community paraded from house-to-house, recognizing dozens of members from the class of 2020.

They delivered caps and gowns, gave them a yard sign, and a class of 2020 face-mask.

The district says they know this isn’t the way seniors expected to wrap-up their time as students, but they hope it’s a day they’ll never forget.

“It’s important to make sure we haven’t lost our senior class, that they know we’re here for them and they’re still a part of our school,” said Tom Podpora, Principal of Ridgway High School.

Students had no idea this was going to happen.

One was on the road when they saw the group of cars and buses

Those not home for the surprise will still get all the goodies that were handed out.