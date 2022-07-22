ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — RiverFest 2022 kicks off Friday in Ridgway with camping and all-day music performances.

Happening along the Clarion River, the third-annual event starts Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Lazy River Canoe Rental. Festivities continue all day Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission is $20 per guest and an additional $10 per person for those who wish to camp.

The festival features 14 artists, including bluegrass group The Jakobs Ferry Stragglers from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday and country group The Hillbilly Gypsies on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.

RiverFest is in memory of Tom Dickinson, a graduate of Ridgway Area High School and Penn State. He moved back to Ridgway after college and raised his family as a self-employed logger where he worked with Lazy River Canoe Rental for many years. He died in November 2020 at the age of 72.

Those who wish to camp can register on Ridgway Borough’s website. Kyaks and canoes will also be available to rent.

Here’s the full lineup of musical artists:

Friday, July 22:

Bob Dietz – 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Billy Mac – 4 to 5 p.m.

Dan Weyant – 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.

Jakobs Ferry Stragglers – 7 to 9 p.m.

Raising River Band – 9:30 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 23: