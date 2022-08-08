ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Shooters from across the globe are in Ridgway for the first leg of a national competition.

The Ridgway Rifle Club is hosting the NRA’s Smallbore Silhouette Standard and Hunting National Championship. This is part of the first leg in the Lapua Monarch Cup.

The Lapua Monarch Cup is two separate events that allow participants to earn points based on their shooting abilities. The person with the highest score after both events is crowned champion.

With a total of 164 competitors from various areas in the globe, many are excited to advance to the next leg of the Lapua Monarch Cup in September at the Club De Tiro Saltillo Safari in Coahuila, Mexico.

Deputy match director and Chief Executive Officer of the Ridgway Rifle Club Ken Haupricht noted that there are 164 total individuals competing in Ridgway. Of the 164 individuals, one is from Italy, 15 are from Mexico and four are from Canada. 48 states are also represented by competitor’s in the competition.

“By the time we are done in Mexico on September 17th and 18th we will determine who the best rimfire shooter is in North America,” Haupricht added.

This year there were supposed to be three stops. One in America, Canada, and Mexico. But with COVID restrictions Canada decided it would be best to refrain from holding the event.

Two-time Smallbore National Champion Dustin Flint traveled all the way from Batton Rouge, Louisiana to compete in the event. He is already looking forward to his trip to Mexico.

“Super excited, first of all, this is a historic event for our sport. It’s the biggest and best series we’ve ever had and it’s gonna be the biggest and best two matches this year and in the next year, these are gonna be the best matches out there. And Mexico is a fantastic place to shoot this sport, it’s where the sport was born, there is a lot of passion and a lot of great shooters, and it’s complete, it’s the same but completely different atmosphere, and it’s really really great,” Flint said.

Coming to a small welcoming town like Ridgway is one of the reasons competitors enjoy competing in the area.

“Why they like shooting in Ridgway is due to the fact that the hospitality and acceptance of the Ridgway community and the shooters are accepted into town. You see the banners downtown and the community steps forth and the shooters love the Ridgway community and Elk County,” Haupricht said.

The High-Power Silhouette championships begin on Thursday, August 11th, and run until Saturday the 13th.