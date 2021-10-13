Ridgway man charged after exposing himself to child, police say

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway man faces charges after police say he exposed himself to a 14-year old.

Police arrived at the 100 block of North Mill Avenue in Elk County for a report that a man exposed his genitals to a juvenile. When speaking to the child’s mother, police learned that Christopher Pesce, 44, exposed himself, according to the complaint.

Police then spoke with Pesce and he admitted that he did expose himself.

Pesce faces a felony of corruption of minors and a misdemeanor of indecent exposure. He currently has bail set at $10,000.