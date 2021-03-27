Ridgway Fire Department to host modified, in person 2021 Firemen’s Carnival

RIDGWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ridgway Fire Department has announced plans to hold their annual Firemen’s Carnival, in-person with modifications.

According to a Facebook post released by the Fire Department, on Thursday night the Ridgway Fire Department Board of Directors voted to proceed with the carnival, which begins July 5th and will run though the 10th.

The posts adds that Powers and Thomas midway will be back in town with rides running Tuesday night through Saturday night of that week.

The Fire Department says they intend to follow the guidelines laid out by the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Some of the modifications the carnival will be making this year includes:

Required masking

Social distancing and proper spacing will be required while waiting in line for food and/or rides and while playing games.

Additional had wash stations will be provided.

No main ticket this year (the Saturday night $10,000 ticket), but nightly drawings will happen along with a series of series of 50-50 drawings.

The posts also says the Fire Department is working on getting advanced ride tickets on sale and reviewing what they can offer this year and what will have to wait.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.