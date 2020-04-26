Ridgway Fire Department cancels 2020 Firemen’s Carnival

RIDGWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ridgway Fire Department announced they have decided to cancel their 2020 Firemen’s Carnival due to COVID-19 concerns.

This year would have marked the Fire Department’s 87th Carnival, and was scheduled for early July. The fire company adds “the safety of those that work at the carnival and those who attend is paramount so that far out-weighs the revenue we would generate.”

The fire department says it is looking to come up with other activities later in the year to give the public a chance to enjoy their food. They add their Gun Bash event is still scheduled for October.