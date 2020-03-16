Ridgway family offering lunch food items to those in need

RIDGWAY, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– In a neighborhood on the west end of Ridgway, you’ll find the “Hickory Street Lunch Stop.” A family is offering anyone nonperishable and grab-and-go foods to take for a single day lunch.

It’s a porch packed with food and snacks of all kinds, and is the idea of Natalie Aiello and her family.

She said she was inspired by a post she read on Facebook that said:

“If you need anything, please get a hold of me and we can help you try and get stuff.”

Soon, she had friends reaching out to give donations, so her family decided to make it more organized and created Hickory Street Lunch Stop.

“It’s for anybody really,” Aiello said. “We started with the idea of just doing it for the kids, but now we’ve expanded it to anybody who could use a lunch.”

All the food is free and they just ask you only take enough for one lunch a day.

“There’s no judgments passed, just come take what you need,” Aiello said. “If you need lunch every day, we’d love to see you every day. No need to knock at the door.”

“They can just come here and pick something up or leave stuff if they want to,” Aiello’s son Marcus said.

They’re also accepting any donations to keep the bins stocked.

You can find the Aiello’s on Hickory Street in Ridgway, just look for the house with brown vertical siding.

The bins will be available every day for the next two weeks from 9 a.m. To 6 p.m.

Any food that is not taken by the end, will be donated to programs that help the Ridgway School District’s backpack food program.