ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Ridgeway RiverFest music festival returns this weekend to Lazy River Canoe Grounds at 40 West Main Street Ridgeway Pa.

There will be live music both Friday and Saturday with a mix of folk-rock and bluegrass along with three hours of open mic. There will also be camping spots available for $10 each night per adult.

The festival on Saturday begins at 9 a.m. with Gary Gerber kicking off the festival and will run till 11 p.m. with a closing performance by The Raising River Band.

Admission into the music festival is $10 per day with kids age 12 and under free. For more information on tickets to the festival, contact Lazy River Canoe.