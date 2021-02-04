Ridgway house fire ruled accidental, occupants treated for burns

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnsonburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire early Wednesday morning where two occupants were treated for burns.

The wood-framed residence located on Montmorenci Road in Ridgway Township caught fire around 2:45 a.m. with a man and woman inside. The man sustained light burns and smoke inhalation while the woman was flown to UPMC Mercy hospital to treat severe burns to her head, face, and hands.

The residence is reported to be a total loss with an estimated $400,000 in damages. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.

