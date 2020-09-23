Richland Township Police Trick-or-Treat night still planned

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual Trick-or-Trick tradition in Richland Township will continue this year but with some changes.

Richland Police will still be passing out candy to kids on their Trick-or-Trick night. Officers and local businesses would typically team up to split the bill, but this year police say they will be taking care of the bill.

“So we don’t feel it’s right to ask the businesses for the donations due to..a lot of them have been closed or operating on half time. They’re not a full-time business anymore with all the closures going on,” said Sergeant John Herdman.

He says they are accepting donations which can be dropped off at the station and that Trick-or-Treat night is scheduled for October 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.